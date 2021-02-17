default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Retail

10 Retail Archetypes of the Future

It’s increasingly difficult for brands to gain and retain traction in a crowded and competitive market. Retail futurist Doug Stephens unpacked the key to post-pandemic success at BoF VOICES.
Doug Stephens.
Doug Stephens.
By

Retail’s Darwinian shakeout over the last year has consolidated market power in the hands of dominant e-commerce players, like Amazon, Walmart and China’s Alibaba. But a brand, even if small, can still be mighty. The key is focus and finding a relevant niche, retail futurist Doug Stephens told BoF VOICES.

“In the post-pandemic retail era, purpose will be the new positioning,” Stephens said in a virtual presentation at BoF VOICES. What will be your brand’s reason for existing, he asked.

Stephens outlines 10 reasons why retail should exist in 2021 and beyond, from product education to activism.

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF’s digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

In This Article
Topics
Series

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022