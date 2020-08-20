How to Build a Sustainable Fashion Brand – The Baseline

LONDON, United Kingdom — What does it take to build a fashion brand that is good for the planet, the people in it and still turns a profit?

In the first masterclass in #BoFLIVE's new series, How to Build a Sustainable Fashion Brand, Senior Correspondent Sarah Kent was joined by Better Work's Tara Rangarajan and sustainability consultant Michael Sadowski for a virtual panel discussion focused on defining the challenges, the opportunities and how to get started building a sustainable fashion brand.

“It’s not just a checkmark [like] ‘yeah we care about social and environmental issues.’ It’s really about the way that you operate day in and day out,” Rangarajan said. When it comes to establishing a responsible business model, one of the challenges brands contend with is this notion that there isn't a business case for acting on sustainability issues, while smaller brands may feel that effecting change is beyond their capacity and resources. Rangarajan and Sadowski break down these obstacles and provide actionable solutions to help companies meet their sustainability targets.

Key Lessons from Masterclass 1: The Baseline

Establish Core Values: "What's important is that the business be based on a set of values and that those values are integrated into every operating decision that's made in the company," Rangarajan said. Often brands struggle to fully integrate a sustainability agenda because "they try [to] tack it on the side." Leaders and executives must ask themselves whether they are committed to ensuring that the business has a positive impact on the planet and the people who make the products.

