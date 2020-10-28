How to Build a Sustainable Fashion Brand – Tracking and Traceability

The fashion industry knows that it needs to clean up its act, but when brands themselves don’t know their own supply chains, how can they make the necessary strategic changes?

In the third masterclass in #BoFLIVE’s new series, How to Build a Sustainable Fashion Brand, London Editor Sarah Kent was joined by Dr Helen Crowley, a senior advisor and fellow at Conservation International; Dio Kurazawa, founding partner at sustainability consultancy The Bear Scouts; and Allbirds Sustainability Manager Hana Kajimura for a virtual panel discussing how to track and measure impact in a way that enables meaningful change.

Key Lessons from Masterclass 3: Tracking and Traceability

Tracing your supply chain is only the first step. "Traceability is just a process you go through as you're mapping your supply chain… Transparency is how you report [those findings]," said Crowley. She added that a deeper understanding of your supply chain is the fundamental premise for "building a collaborative, and I would say compassionate, relationship across your supply chain," as well as a healthy internal culture of transparency and accountability.

