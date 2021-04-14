Solving Fashion’s Packaging Problem

This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘The Start-Ups That Want to Solve Fashion’s Packaging Problem’ article. Click here to read our full analysis.

The pandemic drove a surge in fashion e-commerce, dooming legions of cardboard boxes and plastic bags to landfills. But though much has changed in the world in the past decade, including the amount of purchases made via online marketplaces, with global parcel volumes topping 100 billion for the first time in 2019, packaging has remained the same — Beyond the creation of physical waste, packaging also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. “It’s at the centre of so much in our lives. Every time you buy something online, every time you buy something from the store — but it’s literally designed not to be thought about,” said BoF’s deputy editor Brian Baskin following his article on the start-ups that want to solve fashion’s packaging problem

On the latest BoF Live, BoF’s chief correspondent Lauren Sherman is joined by Baskin, packaging platform Lumi’s chief executive Jesse Genet and Jakob Dworsky, co-founder of the environmentally-friendly fashion brand Asket to talk about the way the industry thinks about getting parcels from store to door and how old-fashioned strategies can be altered to better serve consumers and protect the planet.

“An advisor at Lumi said to me once, ‘the devil is in the defaults,’ and I feel like that is true in this category of thought of sustainability,” said Genet.

