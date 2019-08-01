default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Avon Revenue Falls Short as Sales Representatives Drop Out

The 133 year-old company has been trying to reboot its direct-selling business model operations, but missed estimates for quarterly revenue due to fewer representatives to sell its products in key markets.
Avon beauty products | Source: Avon
By

LONDON, United Kingdom — Avon Products Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as it had fewer representatives to sell its products in some of its main markets, with Europe, Middle East and Africa seeing the worst dip in sales.

London-based Avon, which is being bought by The Body Shop owner Natura Cosmeticos SA, has been battling falling sales for four years, hit by stiff competition as well as a drop in the number of sales representatives.

In a bid to turn itself around, the 133 year-old company has been trying to reboot its direct selling business model operations under the "Open up Avon" initiative, which involves training and retaining its sales representatives popularly called "Avon Ladies."

Despite the efforts, the number of active representatives, who go door-to-door selling Avon cosmetics and creams, dropped 10 percent in the quarter.

Revenue fell across board. In Europe, Middle East and Africa sales fell 15 percent. Sales in South America, which the company breaks into "South Latin America" and "North Latin America," were also down.

Total revenue fell 13 percent to $1.17 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $19.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $36.1 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 6 cents per share, beating analysts estimate of 3 cents per share.

By Soundarya J; Editors: Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

How Indie Beauty Brands Can Still Thrive

While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023