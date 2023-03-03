What Beauty Professionals Need to Know Today

The Business of Fashion
The TikTok filter went viral this week, further distorting our perceptions of reality.
CEO JuE Wong called 2023 a “reset” year for the company, after fourth-quarter sales fell 21 percent year-over-year to $130 million.
Despite fast growth for independent fragrance brands, designer scents still make up most sales, and a few companies are the engines behind them. BoF unpacks the key players.
The Gucci owner has hired former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia to lead its new beauty division, echoing the formation of the group’s eyewear unit in 2014. Why now for beauty and does this mean the beginning of the end of the licensing model for luxury brands?