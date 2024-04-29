L’Occitane Is Going Private. Here’s Why.

The Business of Fashion
From body cream to fragrance, L’Occitane’s crown jewel has lured TikTokers, tweens and shareholders alike. Now, at the height of its popularity, the latter thinks the buzzy beauty brand deserves its own public listing.
Laurent Marteau has been named CEO of L'Occitane, effective April 1, the Hong-Kong listed company announced Monday.
Blackstone is considering the possibility of teaming up with L’Occitane’s billionaire chairman Reinold Geiger on a buyout.
Brands say they’re barreling ahead with marketing and commerce on the app, even as the clock starts ticking for owner ByteDance to sell it or shut it down.
The Spanish beauty and fashion conglomerate’s smart acquisitions and diverse portfolio could be a big draw for investors. Plus, Adidas is set to confirm its stellar first quarter.
How not to look tired? Make money.
In a rare video this week, the mega-singer responded to sceptics and gave the public a look at what her beauty founder personality might be.