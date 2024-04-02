L’Occitane Sells Grown Alchemist Stake to Outgoing CEO

The Business of Fashion

L’Occitane Group has taken a majority stake in Grown Alchemist, an Australian natural skin care brand. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Blackstone is considering the possibility of teaming up with L’Occitane’s billionaire chairman Reinold Geiger on a buyout.
L’Occitane International S.A reported net sales of just over €1 billion ($1.13 billion) in the first half of its 2024 fiscal year, an increase of 24.9 percent at constant rates.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
Typebea was created as a joint venture with Australian beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey.
The global industry is turning its attention towards India with a slew of international brands bringing their best selling products to the subcontinent. But local lines are leveraging their close proximity to the customer to produce products that have a perfect market fit for regional shoppers and the diaspora alike.
Our inaugural programme will honour three entrepreneurs changing the face of our industry.
Brands’ tween outrage becomes a PR stunt.