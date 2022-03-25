default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Beauty

L’Occitane Acquires Australian Skin Care Brand Grown Alchemist

L'Occitane store in Arles. Shutterstock
L'Occitane store in Arles. Shutterstock
By

L’Occitane Group has taken a majority stake in Grown Alchemist, an Australian natural skin care brand. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The brand, which was founded by Jeremy and Keston Muijs in 2008, sells anti-aging skin and body care products made from natural ingredients and sold in minimal packaging. L’Occitane said that the acquisition would allow the company to connect with Grown Alchemist’s international customer base, as well expand the brand’s presence in new international markets.

L’Occitane has been ramping up its acquisition activity. In November 2021, it acquired a Sol de Janeiro, an American beauty brand known for its body products, and in January 2019, it acquired British skin care brand Elemis for $900 million. The company’s American division also filed for bankruptcy in January 2021, which led to the closure of 23 L’Occitane stores in the restructuring process.

Learn more:

Beauty Brands’ Newest Exit Strategy

A new wave of deals in beauty show there are future paths beyond an acquisition from Estée Lauder or L’Oréal.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Case Studies
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Case Studies