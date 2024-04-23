Buy Now Pay Later Lender Affirm Pushes Into Elective Medical Procedures

The Business of Fashion
No longer the domain of the elite, lash extensions, brow treatments, injectables and more have become part of mainstream consumers’ beauty maintenance routines. But online backlash is brewing against growing pressure for elaborate upkeep.
Providers are changing their business models to cater to the younger generation’s focus on prevention and Instagrammable fixes, as interest in cosmetic procedures rises.
Shares of Affirm Holdings surged by nearly 25 percent on Thursday as strong demand for the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) lender’s services and higher interest rates underpinned quarterly results.
Once thought of as long-term disruptors who would change the way we shop forever, multi-brand online retailers that sell cosmetics, skincare, fragrance and more are facing multiple headwinds.
Prestige makeup is fashion’s category expansion du jour. But even the market’s most powerful players could learn a thing or two from its celebrity-backed competition.
Shining light on the $12.3 billion SPF boom.
News of a potential exit has the beauty industry in shock and awe of the Selena Gomez-founded label, and wondering what its next move should be.