Lashes, Brows, Botox: How Much is Too Much?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The shuttering of nail salons during the pandemic birthed a new sector of digitally-native brands selling at-home manicure kits. Three years later, category leaders are more than doubling sales as economic challenges permanently alter consumers’ nail care habits.
After years of steady growth, medical spas such as Ject, Ever/Body and Alchemy 43, which claim to democratise cosmetic treatments like Botox, are seeing an explosion of interest.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
The men’s market is a tiny fraction of the overall beauty industry. That hasn’t stopped a slew of brands trying to grow its appeal.
If aspirational customers keep pulling back from discretionary spending, only the luxury shopper will be left to snap up pricier products. But high-net-worth shoppers crave a different kind of retail experience.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help beauty professionals decode the industry’s creative landscape.
As we head into the new year, a look at what The Business of Beauty has its eye on.