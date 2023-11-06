The Brands Driving the Post-Pandemic At-Home Nail Boom

The Business of Fashion
As demand for nail products and services still lags behind 2019 levels, nail art and has proven to be a bright spot in the category.
Kits for do-it-yourself manicures, keratin treatments, hair dye and more saw success in a world where salon doors were closed. Can they keep the buzz going?
In an industry once ruled by polar opposites — the cheap and the extravagant — a growing number of entrepreneurs are making upscale manicures more accessible.
Usage is creeping back up, but many of the biggest beauty and fashion brands and influencers are still taking a wait-and-see approach to the platform.
A certain alpine flower with appeal to theatre kids and trust funders alike is suddenly everywhere.
CEO Tarang Amin told Business of Beauty he expects annual revenue to hit $1 billion ‘sooner rather than later’ and is open to more acquisitions.
Travel retail’s slow rebound drove the beauty conglomerate to its fifth straight quarter of declines.