Luxury Brands Stumble In Their Race to Conquer Beauty

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Shining light on the $12.3 billion SPF boom.
News of a potential exit has the beauty industry in shock and awe of the Selena Gomez-founded label, and wondering what its next move should be.
L'Oréal reported a 9.4 percent rise in first quarter sales on a like-for-like basis on Thursday, beating expectations and easing concerns about a slowdown in the two biggest beauty markets; the United States and China.
The founder, who was ousted and recently came back to the line as CEO, will regain control of the company.