The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: Can Sex Sell Sun Care?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
News of a potential exit has the beauty industry in shock and awe of the Selena Gomez-founded label, and wondering what its next move should be.
L'Oréal reported a 9.4 percent rise in first quarter sales on a like-for-like basis on Thursday, beating expectations and easing concerns about a slowdown in the two biggest beauty markets; the United States and China.
The founder, who was ousted and recently came back to the line as CEO, will regain control of the company.
Puig and its founding family plan to sell Class B shares at €22 to €24.50 each, the Barcelona-based company said Thursday in a filing with the Spanish securities regulator.