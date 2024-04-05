It’s Time for Beauty and Fashion to Get Serious About Female Athletes

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
The online pushback from parents has led to some of the world’s biggest beauty companies responding with a kind of anti-marketing.
Brands hope to move their amenity business beyond the hotel minibar.
The independent presidential candidate’s conspiracy-minded views around health and medicine have attracted early and enthusiastic support from influencers and brand founders.
BoF condenses key insights and learnings from the world’s largest B2B beauty and cosmetics event, and the trends driving success in the beauty industry today, as shared at Cosmoprof Worldwide 2024, featuring expertise from industry leaders at L’Oréal, Shiseido, Goop, Merck Group, Euromonitor and more.