Why Athletes Are Beauty’s Real MVPs

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
High-profile athletes used to make money by inking licensing deals with retailers that use their names on jerseys and shorts. Today, sports stars like Russell Westbrook and Megan Rapinoe are launching their own labels, with full financial and creative control.
The tennis star is CEO of Kinló, a new venture launched with Los Angeles-based A-Frame Brands aiming to provide sun and skin protection to underserved, darker-skinned consumers.
The company, which backs personal care brands fronted by the likes of John Legend and Naomi Osaka, is gearing up for three brand launches over the next six months.
At The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2023, Pamela Anderson shared her perspectives on how the definition of beauty — and the beauty business — is changing with Moj Mahdara.
Monica Arnaudo shares her thoughts in The State of Fashion: Beauty on how the beauty industry will increasingly prioritise mixing products and services that emphasise the mind, body, spirit and “feeling good” into daily routines.
The segment is meant to be beauty’s next holy grail, but nailing the experience hasn’t been easy.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan continues to dominate on TikTok, as well as Makeup By Mario’s new blush.