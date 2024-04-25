The Hazards on Puig’s Path to Becoming a True Luxury Conglomerate

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The family-owned premium beauty conglomerate has confirmed it will float shares on the Spanish stock exchange while retaining majority control, following months of speculation.
The family-owned Spanish conglomerate has confirmed it will pursue a public offering in the coming months. After a fairly fast transformation, the company now has a bold diversification strategy and a strong mix of brands in place, making it more ready than it has ever been for the European markets.
A cooling in the red-hot beauty market may be the company’s biggest threat to its initial public offering. It must put its best face — or fragrance — forward.
In an increasingly crowded space, makeup brands that prioritise natural ingredients are finding new ways to get their message across.
Shana Randhava, Priya Venkatesh, Heela Yang and Robin Tsai will join Imran Amed and Priya Rao to identify the entrepreneurs shaping the future of the beauty industry.
By selling existing formulas under their own name, retailers can tap into the lucrative beauty market without investing in custom formulations. But that doesn’t mean the private label model is an easy win.
The San Francisco-based company is hoping to tap growing consumer demand for financing for cosmetic treatments among other services.