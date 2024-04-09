Op-Ed | Puig is Betting We Haven’t Reached Peak Beauty

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Social media and reality TV shows such as Love Island have promoted an aesthetic that is fuelling medical tourism for hair transplants, Brazilian butt lifts and tummy tucks abroad.
The Swiss location is set to open in 2026 in a newly renovated hotel and will offer stand-alone memberships for those living and working in the city.
The family-owned premium beauty conglomerate has confirmed it will float shares on the Spanish stock exchange while retaining majority control, following months of speculation.
The online pushback from parents has led to some of the world’s biggest beauty companies responding with a kind of anti-marketing.