Puig Aims to Raise €2.5 Billion in IPO

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Spanish conglomerate is on track to hit its goal of €4.5 billion in annual sales by 2025 ahead of schedule.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
The online pushback from parents has led to some of the world’s biggest beauty companies responding with a kind of anti-marketing.
Brands hope to move their amenity business beyond the hotel minibar.
Viewership of women’s sports has steadily grown into a year-round affair, but most brands have been slow to capitalise on the segment’s biggest stars.
The independent presidential candidate’s conspiracy-minded views around health and medicine have attracted early and enthusiastic support from influencers and brand founders.