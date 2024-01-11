Puig Acquires Dr. Barbara Sturm

The Business of Fashion
Dries Van Noten, Charlotte Tilbury, Byredo… While reinforcing its position in designer fragrances, the Spanish owner of Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier has diversified its business with an acquisition spree. CEO Marc Puig unpacks the strategy.
Puig, the Spanish conglomerate that owns Charlotte Tilbury, Byredo and Paco Rabanne amongst others, is weighing its options for new investment.
The German "It"-doctor and founder of beauty’s cultiest skincare line shares advice on picking your team, keeping your family close and thinking with passion.
Pulis is a major figure in the communications landscape, having worked to launch blockbuster perfumes like Sauvage, the world’s best-selling juice, during a 16-year tenure at Parfums Christian Dior.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
Will SponCon work if you’re a Mean Girl?
TikTok trends and buzzy influencer recommendations continue to be the ultimate sources of beauty lovers’ purchase of makeup, skincare and hair care.
A Gen Alpha beauty disruptor is coming.
Beauty brands are readying for another tumultuous year. Demand is strong, but growth remains challenging with rising customer acquisition costs and a bearish funding climate.