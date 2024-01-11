default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Puig Acquires Dr. Barbara Sturm

The Spanish beauty and fashion conglomerate has taken a majority stake in the German premium skincare brand.
An image of Dr Barbara Sturm skincare products.
Puig is adding to its beauty portfolio. (Dr Barbara Sturm)
By

Spanish beauty and fashion conglomerate Puig has acquired a majority stake in German premium skincare brand Dr. Barbara Sturm, bolstering the group’s position in the luxury skincare market. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources close to the company say retail sales reached $150 million in 2023.

Brand founder Barbara Sturm will retain a minority stake in the business and stay on as chief product officer and brand ambassador.

Founded in 2014, Dr. Barbara Sturm has a cult following, including high-profile celebrities such as Angela Bassett and Victoria Beckham. Dr. Sturm popularised an in-clinic facial treatment known as Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) that uses proteins from blood for an anti-ageing result. This procedure inspired a product known as MC1 cream, and positioned Dr. Sturm as a leading authority in anti-ageing, as well as anti-inflammation, another current consumer preoccupation.

Puig owns 23 brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Byredo and Paco Rabanne. In Sept. 2023, the family-controlled group confirmed reports that it was considering an initial public offering among other strategic options.

In a statement announcing the Dr. Barbara Sturm deal, Puig said it aimed to expand the brand internationally, growing its existing network of spas and boutiques. Puig chief executive officer and chairman Marc Puig said the acquisition was an “important step” in expanding its position in the premium skincare market. Dr. Sturm said the partnership would allow the brand to reach “wider audiences”.

Beauty M&A has picked up since late last year. In Dec. 2023, Shiseido acquired skincare line Dr. Dennis Gross, while Unilever acquired K18, a hair care company with a proprietary molecular ingredient.





Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF.

