default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Dior Beauty Veteran Jérôme Pulis Joins Augustinus Bader

Jérôme Pulis is joining Augustinus Bader as head of global brand marketing and communications.
Jérôme Pulis is joining Augustinus Bader as head of brand marketing and communications.
By

Augustinus Bader has hired Jérôme Pulis as head of global brand marketing and communications, the luxury skin brand said in a statement Monday.

Pulis is a major figure in the communications landscape, having worked to launch blockbuster perfumes like Sauvage, the world’s best-selling juice, during a 16-year tenure at Parfums Christian Dior. At Dior, Pulis staged flashy events like an annual pop-up spa and gala at the Cannes Film Festival and cultivated powerful partnerships with A-listers like Johnny Depp, Charlize Theron and Natalie Portman. Pulis is also founder of “Nouvelles Vagues” a film festival in the French resort town of Biarritz.

At Bader,Pulis is the latest in a string of marketing hires tasked with supporting the brand’s growth as it straddles the line between Hollywood glamour and science-based innovation. The brand is named for its co-founder, Dr. Augustinus Bader, a German doctor and stem cell researcher with a rigorous approach to developing new formulas, but reached broad recognition via testimonials by star clients like Melanie Griffith.

Learn more:

The Secret to Creating a Cult Beauty Product

When a beauty product transcends its original value proposition, such as cleansing hands or moisturising skin, it can offer consumers desired forms of cultural capital.

About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

How Beauty Brands Are Gearing Up for 2024

Beauty brands are readying for another tumultuous year. Demand is strong, but growth remains challenging with rising customer acquisition costs and a bearish funding climate.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024