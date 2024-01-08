Dior Beauty Veteran Jérôme Pulis Joins Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader has hired Jérôme Pulis as head of global brand marketing and communications, the luxury skin brand said in a statement Monday.

Pulis is a major figure in the communications landscape, having worked to launch blockbuster perfumes like Sauvage, the world’s best-selling juice, during a 16-year tenure at Parfums Christian Dior. At Dior, Pulis staged flashy events like an annual pop-up spa and gala at the Cannes Film Festival and cultivated powerful partnerships with A-listers like Johnny Depp, Charlize Theron and Natalie Portman. Pulis is also founder of “Nouvelles Vagues” a film festival in the French resort town of Biarritz.

At Bader,Pulis is the latest in a string of marketing hires tasked with supporting the brand’s growth as it straddles the line between Hollywood glamour and science-based innovation. The brand is named for its co-founder, Dr. Augustinus Bader, a German doctor and stem cell researcher with a rigorous approach to developing new formulas, but reached broad recognition via testimonials by star clients like Melanie Griffith.

