Inside Puig’s Transformation Through M&A

The Spanish scent giant that owns Dries Van Noten, Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, Paco Rabanne and Nina Ricci is trying to reposition itself as brand-builder first, licensee second. Can José Manuel Albesa, the executive behind the strategy, make it work?
Designers Harris Reed and Ludovic De Saint Sernin both bring next-generation, gender-fluid sensibilities to storied European houses. But the missions they face couldn’t be more different.
Estée Lauder Companies is reportedly in talks to buy Tom Ford at a $3 billion valuation. But does it make sense for a beauty conglomerate to get into the fashion game?
Estée Lauder and Puig are investing in Indian ayurvedic beauty brands, but can they overcome the many challenges associated with incorporating ancient practices into a modern, global business?
Just over a year after Blackstone acquired a majority stake in the sunscreen label, CEO Amanda Baldwin opens up about how Supergoop plans to keep growing in new markets.
Following a $6 million Series A funding round, the sunscreen brand prepares to move past its club of creative clientele and reach the masses.
Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, who took the helm of the storied department story in September, is looking to find the sweet spot between leveraging new growth prospects and revamping brick-and-mortar.
The oldest members of the youngest generation turn 13 this year. Like Gen-Zers and millennials before them, they’re already being defined by a fresh set of beliefs, aesthetics and attitudes.