Neutrogena Lost Dermatologists and Missed Out on the $42 Billion Beauty Boom

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Closing the office is part of parent company Kenvue Inc.’s effort to boost growth and improve collaboration, according to a spokesperson for the company.
Consumers have pivoted to inexpensive, drug store skin-care brands like CeraVe and The Ordinary and found they're just as good as higher-end competitors.
The platform’s freewheeling approach to e-commerce has opened the floodgates for established labels, grey-market sellers and influencers to entice beauty shoppers to buy. But with little oversight over fake product listings, brands must negotiate how much control they want to give over to the app.
As in-person retail continues to recover, store owners and marketers are working hard to press the main advantage analogue shopping has over digital: its appeal to all the senses.
According to an email viewed by The Business of Beauty, the company will be on hiatus while it establishes a sustainable path to return as a new company.
The surfing legend, a vocal opponent of chemical-based sun protection, is launching his own line of natural skincare products this week.
While light on obvious social stunts, the 2024 Met Gala still had its share of trending beauty moments this year.