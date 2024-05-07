How Kelly Slater Learned to Love Sunscreen

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
LONDON, United Kingdom — After two decades as the face of surfwear giant Quiksilver, top-ranked professional surfer Kelly Slater has announced that
Kelly Slater, pro surfer and founder of Outerknown, says building sustainability into the heart of your business right from the beginning is much easier than trying to change your ways later on.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
According to an email viewed by The Business of Beauty, the company will be on hiatus while it establishes a sustainable path to return as a new company.
While light on obvious social stunts, the 2024 Met Gala still had its share of trending beauty moments this year.
TikTok has birthed beauty trends with very little staying power. Despite this reality, labels are increasingly using sweet treats like glazed donuts, jelly and gummy bears to sell their products to Gen-Z shoppers.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help beauty professionals decode the industry’s creative landscape.