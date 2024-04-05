The Wellness World Elites in RFK Jr.’s Orbit

The Business of Fashion
The growing popularity of science-backed beauty and wellness offerings has experts calling for regulation to distinguish genuinely innovative products from those selling false claims.
The State of Fashion: Beauty finds that brands have a growing opportunity to tap into emerging wellness subcategories — from sleep to sexual intimacy to ingestible beauty — by upgrading existing products or expanding portfolios, provided they do so with credibility and authenticity.
Facing years of claims that it peddles pseudoscience, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is hiring real scientists to test and set guidelines for the products it sells. On the agenda: vetting the cosmic powers of 'Brain Dust.'
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
BoF condenses key insights and learnings from the world’s largest B2B beauty and cosmetics event, and the trends driving success in the beauty industry today, as shared at Cosmoprof Worldwide 2024, featuring expertise from industry leaders at L’Oréal, Shiseido, Goop, Merck Group, Euromonitor and more.
An increasingly science-conscious beauty consumer is realising what formulators have known for years: that active ingredients lose their potency far quicker than brands would like to admit. But are “use by” dates really the answer?
Fashion newsletters have won loyal followings, but beauty authors are still finding their footing between commentary and shopping links.
Typebea was created as a joint venture with Australian beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey.