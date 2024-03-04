Why There Are Growing Calls for Beauty Product Regulation

The Business of Fashion
As we head into the new year, a look at what The Business of Beauty has its eye on.
The State of Fashion: Beauty finds that brands have a growing opportunity to tap into emerging wellness subcategories — from sleep to sexual intimacy to ingestible beauty — by upgrading existing products or expanding portfolios, provided they do so with credibility and authenticity.
In search of greater ownership – both of image and revenues – more fashion houses are wresting back control of their beauty licences. But running a beauty business can stretch otherwise well-resourced, powerful companies beyond their capabilities.
The fragmented nature of the market for hair care products directed at Black women theoretically gives entrepreneurs an opening.
A familiar cast of celebrities became beauty spokespeople this week, but how many brands are too many for a gorgeous woman to promote?
From Paris, with anxiety.