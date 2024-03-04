Luxury Brands Might Want to Think Twice About Buying Back Their Beauty Lines

The Business of Fashion
L'Oréal is preparing to launch the first haute parfumerie range for Roman fashion house Valentino, the beauty conglomerate revealed to press and buyers at an event in Paris Tuesday.
The move builds on an ongoing relationship between L’Oréal and Miu Miu sister brand Prada, which launched a skincare and makeup line last year.
The luxury fragrance brand has proven time and again that it knows how to win over the youth market. Its latest scent, MYSLF, aims to embody Gen-Z ideas around self-expression — to a point.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
The fragmented nature of the market for hair care products directed at Black women theoretically gives entrepreneurs an opening.
A familiar cast of celebrities became beauty spokespeople this week, but how many brands are too many for a gorgeous woman to promote?
From Paris, with anxiety.
The collaboration is part of the conglomerate’s larger strategy to capture the Indian market and is Sabyasachi’s first foray into beauty.