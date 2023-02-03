Kering Creates New Beauty Division

The Business of Fashion
The LVMH-owned beauty retailer asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging its “Clean at Sephora” designation is false advertising.
The publisher will bring its youth-centric POV to the beauty space with a dedicated section, launching Feb. 2.
Overtly sexual marketing has long been a selling point in beauty, but the makeup artist is pushing boundaries with a new collection of lip colours in anatomically correct tubes.
Eurazeo, which invested in Pat McGrath Labs in a deal that valued the beauty brand at $1 billion in 2018, quietly sold its stake in the beauty line in 2021, BoF has learned.