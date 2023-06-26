default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Kering Acquires Creed, Making Its First Big Move in Beauty

Kering will acquire 100 percent of the luxury niche fragrance brand controlled by BlackRock Long Term Private Capital Europe and chairman Javier Ferrán in an all-cash transaction.
Kering Acquires Creed, Making Its First Big Move in Beauty
Kering Acquires Creed, Making Its First Big Move in Beauty
By

Francois Henri Pinault’s Kering Beauté has made its first major acquisition for its newly established division with purchase of Creed.

Kering Beauté will acquire 100 percent of the luxury fragrance house controlled by BlackRock Long Term Private Capital Europe and chairman Javier Ferrán in an all-cash transaction. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is designed to boost Kering’s authority and expertise in high-end fragrance, Jean-François Palus, group managing director of Kering, said in a statement.

“We see a very compelling rationale and mutual strategic benefits in terms of expertise, network and geographical footprint,” Kering Beauté CEO Raffaella Cornaggia added.

The move comes as investor interest in the booming high-end niche fragrance market remains high: following Puig’s purchase of Byredo last year, there have been a string of M&A deals within the space. Most recently, Advent International acquired a majority stake in Sprecher Berrier Group of Companies, the owner of niche fragrance labels Parfums de Marly and Initio Parfums Privés.

In recent years, Creed has seen double digit growth and “very high EBITDA margins,” the companies said in a statement. Revenues for the year ending March 31 exceeded €250 million.

Stay tuned to BoF for updates on this developing story.

Further Reading

Beauty’s Top M&A Targets

The global market has slowed, but the beauty category remains of interest to financial backers. The Business of Beauty identifies the top targets of the year.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Return of Perms

The centuries-old hairstyle that reached its peak in the 70s is now embraced by a new audience: Gen Z. Thanks to TikTok, K-pop and innovation within the category, the perm is getting a long overdue lift.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry