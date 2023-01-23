Beauty’s Top M&A Targets.

The Business of Fashion
BoF is doubling down on our commitment to agenda-setting coverage of the global beauty and wellness space, with a new newsletter, more content and events, including our first invite-only Global Forum.
Gen-Z’s bright aesthetic may be rising in popularity, but the generation’s individualistic nature may keep it from becoming a full-blown phenomenon.
Provenance and Silas Capital took a minority stake in Mario Dedivanovic’s Makeup by Mario, valuing the brand at over $200 million.
Hyram Yarbro and Addison Rae are the latest content creators-turned-founders to discover online fame alone doesn’t translate into beauty sales.