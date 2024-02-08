Kering to Launch Bottega Veneta Perfume By Year-End Amid Push to Bring Beauty Brands In-House

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
Cosmetic fillers and Botox are more normalised than ever before — but consumers are also more weary of looking overdone. Skinvive, the first “injectable moisturiser” to receive FDA approval, may be able to fill in the gaps.
The label is resuming operations and will be available for sale again on Thursday.
E.l.f., Nyx Professional Makeup, Dove and Cerave are among the labels getting into the Big Game this year, testing the waters for advertising’s biggest stage.
Affordable price points, viral products and a digital-focused marketing strategy continue to be drivers for the brand’s growth.