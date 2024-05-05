Pretty Enough to Eat: Behind Beauty’s Food Obsession

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Beauty trends are getting more ephemeral, and much, much weirder. But behind these fleeting moments might be more macro movements.
Gen Alpha has become increasingly captive with beauty, but as their preferences and purchasing power changes, beauty labels need to find the right mix of messaging and product to keep them coming back for more.
The app, known for tutorials, hacks, dupes and drama, has become a major beauty destination. Thinking big picture and focusing on education can help brands keep up with a rapid trend cycle.
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
The skincare-to-smoothie pipeline arrives.
Puig and Space NK are cashing in on their ability to tap the growth of hot new products, while L’Occitane, Olaplex and The Estée Lauder Companies are discovering how quickly the shine can come off even the biggest brands.
Demand for the drugs has proven insatiable. Shortages have left patients already on the medications searching for their next dose and stymied new starters.