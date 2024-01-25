How Tweens Took Over the Beauty Aisle

The Business of Fashion
Once seen as a last-minute impulse purchase, bite-sized products are becoming a main attraction for prestige brands and retailers looking to widen their customer base.
The oldest members of the youngest generation turn 13 this year. Like Gen-Zers and millennials before them, they’re already being defined by a fresh set of beliefs, aesthetics and attitudes.
Charlotte Palermino, a leading ‘skinfluencer’ and co-founder of decidedly not clean skin care brand Dieux, is using her platform to shift the conversation around “clean beauty.”
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
No longer the domain of the elite, lash extensions, brow treatments, injectables and more have become part of mainstream consumers’ beauty maintenance routines. But online backlash is brewing against growing pressure for elaborate upkeep.
The men’s market is a tiny fraction of the overall beauty industry. That hasn’t stopped a slew of brands trying to grow its appeal.
If aspirational customers keep pulling back from discretionary spending, only the luxury shopper will be left to snap up pricier products. But high-net-worth shoppers crave a different kind of retail experience.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help beauty professionals decode the industry’s creative landscape.