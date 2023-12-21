What Beauty Brands Need to Know About the EU’s Regulation of Retinol

The Business of Fashion
Despite being known for their body positivity, young people are buying into anti-ageing products and procedures more than ever and earlier than ever. How will they grow old?
Euphemisms like “pro-aging” and “anti anti-aging” exist to obscure the fact that the beauty industry is selling the same creams and tonics meant to enhance one’s appearance. It may be time for a new approach.
A recovery is still out of reach in Asia, but other regions and cruises see a spending surge.
The inclusive label had struggled to capitalise on its early success, and recently faced customer complaints about failing to ship orders. New owner MacArthur Beauty is hiring a new team to run the brand and says “no one will be left high and dry,” but founder Sharon Chuter said she intends to challenge the sale.
Under eye patches make their case for out of the house attire, and Sofia Richie Grainge plots a beauty line.