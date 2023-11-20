Gen-Z Is Already Worried About Looking Old

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
“Longevity” has become beauty’s latest buzzword for everything from topical moisturizers and supplements to herbal infusions and MRIs.
Providers are changing their business models to cater to the younger generation’s focus on prevention and Instagrammable fixes, as interest in cosmetic procedures rises.
After years of steady growth, medical spas such as Ject, Ever/Body and Alchemy 43, which claim to democratise cosmetic treatments like Botox, are seeing an explosion of interest.
Skin and hair care line SpoiledChild, which shares a parent company with Il Makiage, has the look of a brand targeting teens but a price point and products that seem intended for an older audience. Is it possible to straddle both worlds?
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
Holiday beauty ads are already inescapable, and so is one clever phrase: “It’s giving.”
Once seen as a last-minute impulse purchase, bite-sized products are becoming a main attraction for prestige brands and retailers looking to widen their customer base.
Analysts predict a gloomier season with limited spend. Brands are having to get creative to capture share of wallet.
BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed sits down with Anaita Shroff-Adajania, Bandana Tewari, Lakshmi Menon and Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif to explore the country’s evolving beauty landscape.