Met Gala 2024 Beauty Trends: Boho Princesses and Bling Queens Embrace Garden Fairytale

The Business of Fashion
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
TikTok has birthed beauty trends with very little staying power. Despite this reality, labels are increasingly using sweet treats like glazed donuts, jelly and gummy bears to sell their products to Gen-Z shoppers.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help beauty professionals decode the industry’s creative landscape.
The skincare-to-smoothie pipeline arrives.
Puig and Space NK are cashing in on their ability to tap the growth of hot new products, while L’Occitane, Olaplex and The Estée Lauder Companies are discovering how quickly the shine can come off even the biggest brands.