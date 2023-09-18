How Much Would You Pay to Live Forever?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Skin and hair care line SpoiledChild, which shares a parent company with Il Makiage, has the look of a brand targeting teens but a price point and products that seem intended for an older audience. Is it possible to straddle both worlds?
Beauty brands are releasing products aimed at women in their 50s experiencing symptoms of menopause, a demographic that hadn't received much attention from the industry in the past.
Dennis Wyrzykowski is joined in the lawsuit by the University of Massachusetts Medical School, which developed the technology — a wrinkle cream called Easeamine — in 2009.
In August, the brand began teasing the launch of its three upcoming scents, Closeness, Rivulets and Bright, Hot, with peel-off fragrance strip samples in customers’ e-commerce orders. The scents, which will launch in October, were made in partnership with natural fragrance maker Robertet.
The French beauty retailer announced Thursday that Jean-André Rougeot, Sephora North America’s chief executive and president, will retire in April 2024.
A spot backstage was once the most coveted position at New York Fashion Week for makeup artists-turned-brand founders, but creatives like Katie Jane Hughes, Donni Davy and Danessa Myricks are now focused on celebrities, consumers and social media.
The line’s $1 billion valuation hinged on Emily Weiss repositioning the brand as a tech start-up rather than “only” a beauty label. As illustrated in an excerpt from Marisa Meltzer’s new book on the founder’s larger-than-life ambitions, inclusive of an app that never saw the light of day, it was a poor fit practically from the start.