Inside the Indian Beauty Retail Wars

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Reliance Industries and Tata Group have launched multi-brand beauty retailers Tira and Tata Cliq Palette respectively in a challenge to incumbents like Nykaa, Purplle and Sephora.
The global industry is turning its attention towards India with a slew of international brands bringing their best selling products to the subcontinent. But local lines are leveraging their close proximity to the customer to produce products that have a perfect market fit for regional shoppers and the diaspora alike.
The Indian beauty unicorn is preparing for an IPO that could see it reach a valuation of $3 billion thanks to persuasive digital marketing and a hyper-local merchandise mix.
As in-person retail continues to recover, store owners and marketers are working hard to press the main advantage analogue shopping has over digital: its appeal to all the senses.
What had once been a nimble, innovative company, Neutrogena became slow-moving and cautious. It retreated precisely when rivals went all in – and missed out on a big chunk of the market.
According to an email viewed by The Business of Beauty, the company will be on hiatus while it establishes a sustainable path to return as a new company.
The surfing legend, a vocal opponent of chemical-based sun protection, is launching his own line of natural skincare products this week.