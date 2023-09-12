Accessing India’s Booming Beauty Market Just Got Easier

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Digital-native brands with a razor-sharp focus on the latest trends jostle for position in a market set for rapid growth as big beauty conglomerates try to tighten their grip on power.
The Indian beauty unicorn is preparing for an IPO that could see it reach a valuation of $3 billion thanks to persuasive digital marketing and a hyper-local merchandise mix.
Estée Lauder and Puig are investing in Indian ayurvedic beauty brands, but can they overcome the many challenges associated with incorporating ancient practices into a modern, global business?
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features South African clothing retailer Woolworths, Bahraini asset manager Investcorp and Indonesia’s threats to curb TikTok Shop.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also reveals the succession plan for an Indian retail billionaire, Kenya’s strategy to revitalise its textile industry and forced labour in Turkmenistan’s cotton harvest.
Hermès and Christian Louboutin are among those willing to pay skyrocketing rent for space in historic real estate.
The Gulf sovereign wealth fund will acquire a 1 percent stake in Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate, nearly doubling its valuation to $100 billion from its last funding round in 2020.