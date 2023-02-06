The Battle for India’s $16 Billion Beauty Market Intensifies

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Indian beauty unicorn is preparing for an IPO that could see it reach a valuation of $3 billion thanks to persuasive digital marketing and a hyper-local merchandise mix.
Estée Lauder and Puig are investing in Indian ayurvedic beauty brands, but can they overcome the many challenges associated with incorporating ancient practices into a modern, global business?
Fashion players are increasing their investment in merchandise and campaigns pegged to India’s biggest holiday after two years of muted celebrations.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.
Former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia has been named CEO of the unit, which will develop beauty for the French group’s brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.
The LVMH-owned beauty retailer asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging its “Clean at Sephora” designation is false advertising.
Overtly sexual marketing has long been a selling point in beauty, but the makeup artist is pushing boundaries with a new collection of lip colours in anatomically correct tubes.