Is India the Next Frontier for Luxury Department Stores?

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Also in this week’s Worldview, De Beers strikes a deal with Botswana over rough diamond production and Lotte Duty Free opens a Korean fashion pavilion in Japan.
From female bikers decked out in pink to dreamy desert tableaux, a new exhibition replaces two centuries of western influence with Africans’ own liberated visions.
On both a local and international scale, the Middle East’s fashion industry has seen significant growth thanks to changing regulations and an influx of creatives.
JD.Com, Tmall, Pinduoduo and others are competing fiercely in the country’s first major shopping festival after the pandemic.