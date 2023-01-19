What American Retailers Can Learn From European Department Stores

The Business of Fashion
After a year of dismal sales growth, closures and bankruptcies, the multi-brand retailers still standing continue to face an uphill battle. Where’s the hope?
Department stores are investing in private label brands, e-commerce offerings and product collaborations to capture younger consumers, but it remains to be seen if the strategy is working.
American luxury retail has changed, but customers are still hungry for the special feeling only an exceptional multi-brand store can offer. Can a crop of upstarts and a few savvy incumbents succeed where others have failed?
Occasionwear’s late-pandemic comeback may have felt like a reactionary fluke, but retailers and designers are betting it’s more than a trend.
Young consumers are pushing brands to reconsider their approach to gendered collections.
The World Economic Forum in Davos, a retail convention in New York and menswear shows in Paris will command the industry’s attention. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
Male shoppers aren’t ready to give up on sneakers just yet, but dressier shoes are gaining favour, according to a BoF Insights survey.