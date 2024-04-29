Sneaker Brand On to Launch New Line With FKA Twigs

Swiss sneaker giant On has tapped FKA Twigs to launch a new training apparel line, its latest category following earlier moves into lifestyle footwear and tennis apparel.

The British singer-songwriter will be a long-term “creative partner” on the new training vertical, and will serve as the face of the brand’s first collection releasing in August. The line will include sports bras, crop tops, T-shirts and sweatpants, as well as a version of the brand’s recently launched Cloudtilt sneakers designed by Twigs.

“For me this collection is about chic, sharp, sensual designs with classic silhouettes, for people on the go, whether you’re at meetings, going to the gym, or going running,” Twigs said.

The collection with Twigs marks On’s first significant foray into fashion-forward athleisure. Its current apparel offering includes performance running and tennis gear, the latter of which launched earlier this month.

After their inaugural training collection, Twigs will design a second Spring/Summer 2025 training drop, which will include a brand-new sneaker silhouette, On confirmed.

Twigs is On’s first non-professional athlete ambassador since it launched in 2010. The company has built awareness for its core running footwear product through partnerships with a roster of elite athletes like Kenyan long-distance runner Hellen Obiri. It then expanded into tennis footwear when Roger Federer invested in the brand in 2019, and tapped an expansive roster of tennis players including rising stars Ben Shelton and Iga Świątek as on-court ambassadors.

“Over the past 10 years we’ve seen a lot of collaborations between brands and public figures, especially on footwear, where often all they’ve done is change the colourway, or change the laces,” Twigs said. What drew her in was the opportunity to fully design a collection of clothing for the brand, alongside its most senior designers, at On Labs in Zurich.

On remains in high growth mode as it continues to expand into new categories, such as tennis apparel and casual sneakers. The company reported net sales of CHF 1.79 billion ($2.04 billion) in 2023, up 46.6 percent from the year before.