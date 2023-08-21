‘Sportstyle’ Footwear Is Taking Over the Sneaker Resale Market

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Designers say fashion’s obsession with technical outerwear like hiking boots and cargo vests may have peaked. Noah’s Brendon Babenzien is the latest to abandon the trend in an upcoming collaboration with Puma.
Rihanna wore Salomon’s “Cross Low” sneakers as part of her all-red ensemble during the halftime performance, marking the culmination of the brand’s recent rise in fashion.
Shein, founded in China, is gaining a foothold in a nascent e-commerce market in the most industrialised country in Africa and is squaring up to US giants Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., who want to do the same.
A bevy of multibrand retailers will give the clearest view yet on the consumer mindset. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
While the rest of fashion contends with uneven demand, off-price chains like T.J.Maxx and Ross Stores have proved to be a bright spot.
Farfetch reported disappointing sales and lowered its outlook for the rest of the year. Its own brands, including Off-White and a Reebok license, were hardest hit.