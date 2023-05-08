The Gorpcore Empire Behind Salomon and Arc’teryx

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
As incumbents like Adidas and Nike grapple with a cooling market, niche players and newcomers have an opportunity to flourish.
In sportswear, only Nike and Adidas have a higher market cap than Chinese giant Anta. Having surpassed other international rivals in China, the ambitious group now aims to go global.
Rihanna wore Salomon’s “Cross Low” sneakers as part of her all-red ensemble during the halftime performance, marking the culmination of the brand’s recent rise in fashion.
Lessons From LA’s Hottest Retail Destinations
The brand has begun its turnaround strategy led by China market head Adrian Siu, focussing on ‘hyperlocalisation’.
Its viral cross-body bag and other TikTok favourites have helped the brand catch the attention of younger consumers. Now, the retailer wants to open more stores in the US and Europe.
The contemporary label is on track to hit nearly $300 million in sales this year. Up next are stores and new wholesale accounts in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.