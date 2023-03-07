The Niche Sport Driving Sneaker Sales

The Business of Fashion

Breaking into the $384 billion sports apparel market is no easy task, but fast-growing start-ups are stealing market share by creating specialised, fashion-forward products around underserved interests.
Luxury brands and startups are making apparel for fast-growing sports like pickleball, rugby, skiing and boxing.
Rihanna wore Salomon’s “Cross Low” sneakers as part of her all-red ensemble during the halftime performance, marking the culmination of the brand’s recent rise in fashion.
Buoyed by recent collaborations with classic American brands, the cult menswear label is finding new audiences and setting sail beyond its home turf.
New CEO Bjorn Gulden will face questions about the doomed collaboration when the company reports earnings this week. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
The first Fenty x Puma tie-up wrote the textbook for successful celebrity-brand collaborations. The pair will have to work harder to get the same reception in a market that’s now saturated with sneaker launches, and where elegance is elbowing out streetwear on the runway.
The direct-to-consumer underwear brand is now sold in 400 of the chain’s big-box stores nationwide — its second wholesale deal after Urban Outfitters.