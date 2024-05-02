Peloton CEO to Step Down as Company Cuts 15% of Jobs

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Peloton’s success in fitness has Nike, Lululemon and Adidas lining up to make clothes for its loyal riders. Will those followers be as loyal to the exercise bike maker’s own gear?
Blackwells Capital believes Peloton could be an attractive acquisition target for larger technology or fitness-oriented companies, according to the report.
Peloton Interactive Inc’s shares jumped 22 percent premarket on Monday after reports of takeover interest from Amazon.com Inc and Nike Inc in the exercise bike maker that recently lost a majority of its share gains made during the pandemic.
The British musician will collaborate with the Swiss brand on a collection of training apparel, and will serve as the face of their first collection to be released in August.
Designer brands including Gucci and Anya Hindmarch have been left millions of pounds out of pocket and some customers will not get refunds after the online fashion site collapsed owing more than £210m last month.
Antitrust enforcers said Tapestry’s acquisition of Capri would raise prices on handbags and accessories in the affordable luxury sector, harming consumers.
As a push to maximise sales of its popular Samba model starts to weigh on its desirability, the German sportswear giant is betting on other retro sneaker styles to tap surging demand for the 1980s ‘Terrace’ look. But fashion cycles come and go, cautions Andrea Felsted.