Market Analysis: Is This Luxury’s Watershed Moment in India?

South Korea is one of the world’s leading exporters of beauty products but the narrow definition of ‘K-beauty’ in international markets means many exciting brands in Seoul have yet to go global.
The apparel and footwear market in Colombia rebounded faster than in Brazil or Mexico, but Chile and Peru may not recover to pre-pandemic sales levels for years. Where are the region’s next growth opportunities?
An analysis of consumers in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from BoF Insights reveals what’s at stake for both local and global brands in an industry in the midst of vast change.
Brands are partnering with Lagos-based talent to help them navigate the complexities of the country’s billion-dollar fashion market and create a ripple effect across the African continent.