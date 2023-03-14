Dior to Show at Mumbai’s ‘Gateway of India’ Monument

The Business of Fashion
How did a 75-year-old brand triple its revenues in just four years? By overhauling its commercial offer, racing into e-commerce and investing in spectacular flagships, Christian Dior Couture has radically accelerated its business, transforming itself into “a homegrown Chanel challenger within LVMH.”
How the designer used fashion with a message to make a storied couture house relevant for a new generation — and helped turn it into a commercial juggernaut.
Hermès, Gucci, Prada and Christian Dior have all tapped ateliers in India to do exquisite handwork for the catwalk, but other luxury brands shroud their Indian connections in secrecy. Why?
Sunday’s show should partially reverse a steep slide in awards show ratings, and give luxury brands a big platform. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.
It comes ahead of a retail push by the brand, which will include a new location on London’s prestigious Bond Street and a revamp of its Paris flagship.
Creative director Demna is attempting to establish a new direction for the Kering-owned brand in the wake of scandal. The promise of a major reset has helped the house reassert its status as a hot ticket at Paris Fashion Week.