This Week, Tapestry Takes on the FTC; Politics Threaten to Intrude on the Met Gala

Brian Baskin is Executive Editor at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and oversees BoF's beauty, retail, direct-to-consumer, technology, marketing and workplace verticals.
The former CFDA president sat down with BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss his remarkable life and career and how big business has changed the fashion industry.
Luxury brands need a broader pricing architecture that delivers meaningful value for all customers, writes Imran Amed.
Brands from Valentino to Prada and start-ups like Pulco Studios are vying to cash in on the racket sport’s aspirational aesthetic and affluent fanbase.
The fashion giant has been working with advisers to study possibilities for the Marc Jacobs brand after being approached by suitors.